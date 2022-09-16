18 killed in rain-related incidents across UP

Home Nation

Among those who lost life due to heavy rains include eight children.

Published: 16th September 2022 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image. (Photo | Express)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: As many as a-dozen-and-a-half persons were killed in seven separate rain-related incidents and several were left injured across half a dozen districts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The state has been witnessing heavy and incessant rains for the last two days.

While state capital Lucknow reported 10 deaths in two separate incidents, three persons lost life in neighbouring Unnao and one in Kanpur. A house collapse in Prayagraj claimed lives of two children while a 35-year-old man was killed after a wall collapsed in Sitapur. In Rae Bareli district, a three-year-old boy died in an incident of house collapsed due to heavy rains.

In the state capital, nine persons including three children were killed and two others were injured after an under-construction boundary wall collapsed due to a heavy downpour in the Dilkusha area under the Cantonment police station area. A person was electrocuted in Indiranagar locality.

Similarly, three persons, including two minors, died while another was injured after a roof of the room of their dwelling made up of mud collapsed due to heavy rain in Kantha village of Asoha police station area in Unnao district in the wee hours of Friday.

An unidentified man lost his life by drowning in the flood water in Juhi Khalwa underpass of Kanpur.

On the other, in Prayagraj, two children -- Amit Sharma, 5 and Shreya, 4, -- died on the spot after the roof of their house collapsed, while in Sitapur, Maan Singh, 35 died in a wall-collapse incident under Kamlapur police station area.

Taking cognizance of the incidents, CM Yogi Adityanath announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and directed the authorities concerned for the best possible treatment of those injured.

In Lucknow, Dy CM Brajesh Pathak visited the spot of the mishap and met the injured in SPM civil hospital at Hazratganj.

However, the Met Department has issued alerts for heavy rain across 12 districts in the next 24 hours including Sant Kabir Nagar, Barabanki, Basti, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur.
As per Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, all the districts where heavy rainfall has taken place and is likely to occur in days to come, the police units along with PAC units have been kept on alert. 

“We have also intensified patrolling of UP 112 to quickly respond to those in distress in connection with rain-related incidents including electrocution,” said Kumar.

