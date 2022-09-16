Actor Nora Fatehi questioned by Delhi Police in Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after actor Jacqueline Fernandez was interrogated in an extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Delhi Police questioned another Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi, her relative Mehboob Khan and Pinky Irani, who introduced her to conman Chandrasekhar, on Thursday in the capital in the same case. The police also seized a Ducati motorcycle from Jacqueline’s manager.

Fatehi, accompanied by her lawyer, joined the probe around 11 am and was questioned till evening. Khan and Irani too joined the investigation. Sources said both were confronted as Irani introduced Fatehi and Fernandez to the conman Chandrasekhar.

Khan, a relative of Fatehi, stays in Morocco and Mumbai. The investigators have found that the con man gifted a BMW car to the actress in December 2020. The BMW S Series car was purchased from Infinity Cars Pvt Ltd for Rs 63.94 lakh and was registered in Khan’s name.

According to IPS officer Ravindra Yadav said that Fatehi claimed she didn’t know the event where she was invited to in Chennai has links to this crime syndicate. “However we have to look at everything like how she received cars and all gifts. We will only say anything after a proper investigation,” he said.

Another officer said that they have found some contradiction in the statement made by Irani. Therefore, they are confronting both Irani and Nora together. “Pink Irani has a significant role in introducing Fatehi to Chandrasekhar so, it is important that we ask some unanswered questions to seek more clarity in the case,” said a senior IPS officer.

During questioning, Fatehi told investigators that Chandrasekhar offered her a car to which she refused as she already had several vehicles. When insisted, Fatehi told Chandrasekhar to give the car to his relative Mehboob. All three – Mehboob, Fatehi and Irani – were confronted during the questioning.

It is further alleged that Irani also introduced TV actress Nikita Tamboli, Chahat Khanna, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil to Chandrasekhar in Tihar Prisons. All of them had gone to Delhi’s Tihar Jail to meet him via his associate Irani. The case was busted by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, which was later handed over to the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) because of huge amount of funds exchanging hands on the behest of multimillionaire conman were hundreds of crores.

