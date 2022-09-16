Bihar CM Nitish pledges special status to backward states if voted to power

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid speculations of attempting, albeit indirectly, to get projected as the Opposition’s face for Prime Minister, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday promised special category status, which he has been demanding for his state, to “all backward states” in the country if a united opposition comes to power in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Kumar’s grand promise comes at a time when the entire Opposition is attempting to put up a united front against the BJP for the 2024 national general election. Nitish himself had toured Delhi recently and met all prominent Opposition leaders.

“If we get a chance to form a non-BJP government in 2024, we will certainly try to give special status not only to Bihar but all backwards states. There is no reason why it can’t happen,” Nitish Kumar told the media. Nitish, who is attending a function in Patna, made the remark in a response to a question from journalists.

At present, there are only 11 states namely in the country, namely Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir (UT), Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand which have been placed under special category for their all-round development.

“By dropping such a political bombshell, Nitish Kumar, who is said to be in the race for PM in the 2024 LS polls, has tried to set an agenda for the Opposition. There are more than 10 states, apart from 11 others, which are under special category, which need to be given special status and Kumar’s statement will certainly appease the people in these states, like Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and others,” remarked Arun K Pandey, Patna-based political analyst.

Kumar had recently parted his ways from the BJP and formed a new government of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). A demand for special status for Bihar has been made by the JDU, Congress, RJD and other regional parties, including Left parties, since 2007. But, it has been overlooked, first by the UPA, and now by the BJP-led NDA government.

Kumar also took a jibe at his former ally for weaning away legislators belonging to the Congress in Goa. “It is well known who try to wean away people from other parties and what means are employed,” he said.

