Home Nation

Criminalisation of marital rape: SC all set to hear pleas in February 2023 as it seeks Centre’s response

The exception given in section 375 of the IPC states that sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his adult wife is not rape.

Published: 16th September 2022 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court in February 2023 is all set to hear pleas challenging the Delhi HC’s split verdict on the issue of criminalisation of marital rape as it sought Centre’s response on Friday. The exception given in section 375 of the IPC states that sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his adult wife is not rape.

“Leave granted. List matter in February. Issue notice. This position is existing for a long time, we’ll examine it,” bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and BV Nagarathna said. 

Pleas challenging HC’s order that were filed by NGO’s Rit Foundation, All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) and Khushboo Saifi argued that marital rape exception created an unfair distinction between married and unmarried women. It was also argued that it violated the privacy, dignity and right of choice of a married woman. 

HC’s May 11 order had come in a batch of petitions challenging the exception which exempts prosecution of husbands for non-consensual sexual intercourse with their wives. Under the exception given in section 375 of the IPC, sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his wife, the wife not being minor, is not rape. 

Justice Rajiv Shakdher had favoured striking down the exemption while Justice C Hari Shankar had refused to declare it unconstitutional. However, saying that substantial questions of law are involved, the bench had granted a certificate to appeal to SC. 

Justice Shakdher said marital rape with one stroke deprives nearly one-half of the population of equal protection of the laws. Adding that it would be tragic if a married woman’s call for justice is not heard even 162 years after the enactment of IPC, he had said, “In every sense, marital rape exception (MRE), in my view, violates the equality clause contained in Article 14 of the Constitution… Marital rape with one stroke deprives nearly one-half of the population of equal protection of the laws. The classification between married and unmarried women in the context of MRE (and what is observed hereinabove) is without doubt unreasonable.” 

Justice C Harishankar had however said that it would be a complete misadventure for the court to strike down the exception and, thereafter, leave it to the legislature to effect other necessary amendments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Criminalisation of marital rape section 375 of the IPC
India Matters
A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Back in India after seven decades: Plane carrying eight cheetahs lands in Gwalior
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp