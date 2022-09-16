Home Nation

CUET-UG results delayed, officials say may be out by 2 am

From technical glitches to last-minute change in exam centre and uninformed changes in exam dates to admit cards mentioning past dates, the students faced several issues during the exam.

Published: 16th September 2022 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 12:49 AM   |  A+A-

Students after writing CUET at North Campus in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The results for the debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will take more time and are likely to be announced by 2 am Friday, according to NTA officials.

Earlier during the day, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar had said the results will be declared by 10 pm on Thursday. "It is a huge database given a large number of papers and subject combinations. The candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combination of subjects. The results should be up by around 2 am," a senior National Testing Agency (NTA) official said late Thursday night.

The debut edition of CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30.

According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20.

However, the exam was further deferred and split into six phases to accommodate students whose exam was rescheduled due to several glitches that marred the test.

From technical glitches to last-minute change in exam centre and uninformed changes in exam dates to admit cards mentioning past dates, the students faced several issues during the exam.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) chief had earlier said the exam was cancelled at several centres following reports of "sabotage".

With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main's average registration of nine lakh.

NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh applicants.

