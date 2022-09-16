Ex-Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh to join the BJP on Monday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is all set to join the BJP on September 19 in New Delhi. He will also merge his Punjab Lok Congress with the BJP. This newspaper was the first to break the news on June 30 this year that Amarinder will join the BJP. His meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, exactly a month back on August 19 this year, paved the way for his induction into the BJP. The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen the BJP in Punjab. Singh met home minister Amit Shah on September 12 to finalise the details, including the date of the merger of his party into the BJP. Sources said around a dozen former MLAs will also join the BJP along with Amarinder. A separate function will be held subsequently at the BJP’s Chandigarh office where Amarinder’s supporters from across the state, including office-bearers of his party, would be inducted. The BJP has been looking for credible Sikh faces as it prepares for the possibility of fighting the 2024 election without an alliance partner for the first time in three decades. Its long-time ally Shiromani Akali Dal parted ways following protests against the now-repealed three farm laws of the Central government. The BJP is considered a Hindu party in a state where 58% of the population is Sikh. This is the first time the BJP is trying to bring top Sikh leaders into its fold. “When the Congress can rule Punjab on its own, why not BJP? We do not want to carry on with the tag of being a Hindu party in a Sikh majority state. Our leaders have decided to have credible Sikh leaders leading our campaign,” said a BJP leader. Amarinder’s exit from the Congress had led to a large number of leaders quitting the party like former state unit head Sunil Jakhar.