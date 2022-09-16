Home Nation

Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow

The boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy rains in Lucknow.

Published: 16th September 2022 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow

Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: At least nine people were killed here after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed following heavy rains, police said on Friday.

One person was pulled out alive from the debris, they said.

"Some labourers were living in huts outside an Army enclave in Dilkusha area. Owing to heavy overnight rains, the boundary wall of the Army enclave collapsed," Joint Commissioner of Police, (Law and Order), Piyush Mordia told PTI.

"We reached the spot around 3 am. Nine bodies were pulled out from the debris and one person was rescued alive," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the incident and issued directions to provide Rs 4 lakh as financial assistance to the kin of each of the deceased, his office said in a tweet.

The officials of the district administration have been directed to arrange adequate treatment for the injured.

Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also expressed grief over the loss of lives.

Heavy rains Army enclave
Comments

