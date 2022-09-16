Home Nation

Jignesh Mevani, 19 others sentenced to 6 months jail

Mevani and others can appeal the order before the sessions court.

Published: 16th September 2022 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Dalit leader and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani. (File| PTI)

By IANS

AHMEDABAD: An Ahmedabad court on Friday convicted Congress leader Jignesh Mevani and 19 others guilty in a 2016 vandalism case and sentenced them to six months imprisonment.

The Metropolitan Magistrate awarded three different sentences under the three different sections of IPC - six months jail under one, Rs 500 fine under another, and Rs 100 fine in the third.

It has stayed the operative part of the order, so Mevani and others can appeal the order before the sessions court.

In 2016, Mevani and others were leading protests demanding to name Gujarat University's Law Department as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan. The protest turned violent and the premises were vandalised. All protestors were arrested and produced before the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jignesh Mevani Ahmedabad court
India Matters
A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Back in India after seven decades: Plane carrying eight cheetahs lands in Gwalior
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp