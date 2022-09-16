Maximum fatal road crashes in West Delhi among national capital districts in 2021: Police

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police's West district topped the list of districts recording the most number of fatal crashes, accounting for more than 180 such incidents out of a total 1,206 in the national capital last year, according to an official report.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Friday launched the Delhi Road Crash Report, 2021.

This is the first time that the Delhi Traffic Police has replaced the word 'accident' with 'crash' in this annual report, formerly titled as 'Road Accidents in Delhi', a statement said.

The change is on the basis that 'crashes' are events that can be prevented, and are open to rational analysis and remedial action, while 'accidents' suggest that they are inevitable, it said.

The city reported a total of 4,720 cases of fatal injury and non-injury crashes, the report said, adding that a total of 1,239 people got killed and 4,273 got injured.

The West district witnessed 187 fatal crashes followed by Northwest (180), Outer (143), Southwest (119), Southeast 108 etc. There are 15 districts of the Delhi Police. The city witnessed 1,163 fatal crashes in 2020 and 1,433 in 2019. The cases of injury crashes rose from 2,997 in 2020 to 3,480 in 2021.

The maximum cases of injury crashes were also reported in West district (458), followed by Southeast (422), Northwest (399) and Outer (342), the report stated.

A total of 34 cases of non-injury crashes were reported last year, a maximum of six from Southeast and Dwarka, respectively, it said.

The top 10 crash-prone roads (total crashes) were Outer Ring Road (280), Ring Road (280), Rohtak Road (136), GTK Road (134), Najafgarh Road (107), Wazirabad Road (101), NH-8 (85), Mathura Road (80) Grand Trunk Road (78) and Mehrauli Badarpur Road (72), according to the report.

The Outer Ring Road (northern stretch) had the highest number of crashes. Ring Road -- the stretch between Azadpur to Dhaula Kuan and Dhaula Kuan to IP Depot -- is the most crash-prone, the report said.

In the West district, the crash-prone roads were Rohtak Road where 48 people got killed, Ring Road 25, Pankha Road and Dev Prakash Shastri Road 10, it said. According to the report, the spatial trends of crashes are uneven.

Fatal crashes are more likely in areas where there is a mix of vulnerable road users and heavy and high-speed vehicles. In Delhi, the density of crashes (number of crashes per unit area) was high in central and eastern parts of Delhi.

The density of fatal crashes were maximum in Shahdara, Paharganj, Kotwali and Daryaganj Circles, while total crashes were more in Seemapuri, Shahdara, Kotwali and Paharganj, it said.

Burari (80), Najafgarh (58), Bawana (52), Mangolpuri (49) and Nangloi (49) circles recorded the highest number of fatal crashes in 2021, the report said.

The Outer Ring Road (18), Ring Road (14), and GTK Road (8) have the maximum number of dangerous stretches, it added.

