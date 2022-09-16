Mohan Bhagwat quotes Gandhi, says West looks at Indian philosophy

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday praised and quoted Mahatma Gandhi, while also asking the judiciary to amend the judicial process in accordance with the ancient Indian texts.

Delivering a keynote address at an event organised by RSS’ sister outfit, Bharatiya Vichar Manch, in Ahmedabad, Bhagwat said that keeping in mind the time and place if revisions are brought in across public systems in the light of Indian values, then a timely change will usher in. “Even Gandhiji said that there is enough for everyone’s need but not enough for everyone’s greed,” he said, adding that one has to suffer the ill effects of greed.

Maintaining that principles never change but the “code” can change, he suggested that efforts should be made to enhance religiosity through study of works of thinkers.“We should study the texts of Swami Vivekananda, Gandhiji, Rabindranath, and other great personalities and then try to promote religion. The government system is also now changing due to this. New ideas and dimensions are gaining ground, which

is welcome,” he stated.

Bhagwat pointed out that whenever any country loses its direction in terms of knowledge, it looks at Indian philosophy. “Our ancient texts of knowledge and smritis are eternal,” he said, adding that we need to move after understanding our own selves. “Even top judges have appealed to make necessary changes in the judicial process on that basis,” he said.

