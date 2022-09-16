Home Nation

No entry: Jharkhand village bans Bihar 'drunkards'

The villagers decided to take the step after being incessantly troubled by visitors venturing in from the neighbouring state in search of alcohol, and creating a ruckus in the area.

Published: 16th September 2022 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Turns out, it’s not just nations that take border security seriously. A village in Jharkhand has taken upon itself to guard every entry point in a bid to prevent unknown and unwanted outsiders from sneaking into their area. 

The residents of Asna Koni village under Kataiyya panchayat in Kodarma district, which is situated cheek by jowl to Bihar, are mostly watched by women carrying traditional arms. The villagers decided to take the step after being incessantly troubled by visitors venturing in from the neighbouring state in search of alcohol, and creating a ruckus in the area.

“Regular altercations and incidents of eve-teasing had become a regular affair in this village, since hundreds of people would enter our village from Bihar to consume liquor,” a local farmer, Tunnu Rajvanshi, said. “So we called a panchayat and decided to not let anyone enter the village for taking liquor here.” Since women were the worst affected by such incidents, they readily accepted to support the initiative, he added.

Dulri Devi, 45, is happy that the problem has been solved as of now. “Whenever we see any outsider coming towards the village; we stop them saying that they will not get liquor here anymore,” she said, adding that they are now living peacefully. According to Dulri Devi, noon to midnight is the most crucial time when they have to remain alert.

The village earlier always remained crowded with people looking to buy liquor. Though the problem began after liquor was banned in Bihar, the situation worsened over time.The decision to guard the entry points was taken a week ago. “A joint decision was taken unanimously by the villagers. Several groups of villagers, mostly women, roam around the village to keep a watch,” said the officer in charge of Satgawan Police Station, Uttam Baidya.

He added that the village women have also cracked down on the villagers who were involved in selling alcohol.“Whenever they come across anybody carrying liquor into the village, they destroy it. So sale of liquor has been stopped,” said Baidya. They are also getting police support, he added.A local NGO has also pitched in.

“Villagers have started socially boycotting those found involved in liquor sale. This has started giving positive results,” Manoj Dangi, secretary, Rashtriya Jharkhand Seva Sansthan, said. Several breweries have also been destroyed by the police to support the initiative.

Women lead initiative to keep eye on alcohol sale 
