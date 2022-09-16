No rift in bench over listing of cases, says CJI Lalit

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as a bench led by Justice SK Kaul passed a judicial order saying that the new system of listing is not giving adequate time to take up matters, CJI UU Lalit on Thursday said that all the judges are completely on the same page.

Dismissing reports of a rift between the judges with regards to the new system of listing, CJI while speaking at the felicitation function organised by the SCBA said that whatever has been reported is not the correct state of affairs. “We’ve taken this new way/style of listing. There are teething problems. Whatever has been reported is not the correct state of affairs. We all judges are completely on the same page,” Lalit said.

After taking over as the 49th CJI, Lalit for more effective dispensation of justice had changed the system of listing. As per the new system of listing, judges on non miscellaneous days (NMD’s) Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in a combination of three firstly take up old cases in the morning session and then take up fresh cases post lunch in a combination of two.

But terming the new system of listing as giving “inadequate time” to take up matters, a bench of Justices SK Kaul and AS Oka while adjourning a case Nagesh Chaudhary vs State of UP & Ors in their order on Tuesday had said, “The new listing system is not giving an adequate time to take up matters fixed for hearing like the present case as there are number of matters within the span of afternoon session.”

