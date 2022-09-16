Home Nation

SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes

The PIL argued that a dress code should be implemented to secure equality and promote fraternity and national integration.

Published: 16th September 2022 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking direction to the Centre, states and union territories to implement a common dress code for staffers and students in registered educational institutions.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia said this is not a matter which should come to the court for adjudication.

The PIL argued that a dress code should be implemented to secure equality and promote fraternity and national integration.

Senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, appearing for PIL petitioner Nikhil Upadhyay, said this is a constitutional issue and sought a direction under the Right to Education Act. Sensing the bench's disinclination to entertain the PIL, the counsel withdrew it.

The plea had been filed in the backdrop of the Karnataka 'hijab' row.

The same bench, headed by Justice Gupta, is hearing arguments on a batch of pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions in the state.

The PIL, which was filed through lawyers Ashwini Upadhyay and Ashwani Dubey, had sought a direction to the Centre to set up a judicial commission or an expert panel to suggest steps for inculcating values of "social and economic justice, socialism secularism and democracy and to promote fraternity dignity unity and national integration among the students".

"Alternatively, being the custodian of the Constitution and protector of fundamental rights, direct the Law Commission of India to prepare a report suggesting steps to secure social equality and to promote fraternity dignity unity and national integration within three months," it said.

Educational institutions are secular public places and are meant to impart knowledge and wisdom employment, good health and contribute to nation building, not to follow essential and non-essential religious practices, it said.

"It is very essential to introduce a Common Dress Code in all schools-colleges to preserve the secular character of educational institutions, otherwise tomorrow Naga Sadhus may take admission in colleges and attend the class without clothes citing essential religious practice," the PIL argued.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court common dress code PIL Karnataka hijab row
India Matters
A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Back in India after seven decades: Plane carrying eight cheetahs lands in Gwalior
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp