Sonali Phogat death: CBI team arrives in Goa for probe

Published: 16th September 2022 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat.

BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat. (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

PANAJI: A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived in Goa from Delhi on Friday to investigate the mysterious death of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat in the state last month, an official said.

The central agency team would be visiting Anjuna police station and other spots related to the case in North Goa, the senior official said.

The Goa police have arrested five persons in connection with Phogat's death.

While two were held on the charge of murder, three others were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The police official said that the CBI will be given all the documents related to the case.

Phogat, who was from Hisar in Haryana, was brought dead to a hospital in Goa in the intervening night of August 22-23 after heavy partying at Curlies restaurant at Anjuna beach.

A former Tik Tok star and a contestant on the reality TV show "Big Boss", 43-year old Phogat had arrived in Goa with two of her male aides - Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh - a day before the incident, officials have said.

The CBI, which has taken over the probe into the case, has re-registered the first information report (FIR) of Goa police.

