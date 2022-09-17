2017 Gurugram school murder accused to be assessed at PGI-Rohtak for 'state of mind'

By PTI

GURUGRAM: The Juvenile Justice Board here has asked doctors at PGI-Rohtak to conduct a psychiatric evaluation of the accused in 2017 Gurugram school murder case to determine whether he can be held responsible for his actions, a lawyer for the victim said on Friday.

"Prince", a student of a private school here, was allegedly killed by an older boy in 2017, inside the school's washroom.

The accused, 16 years old at the time of the incident, has been in detention since.

The accused, "Bholu", will be taken to PGI-Rohtak on Monday for a reassessment of his old statements and records by psychiatrists there, the lawyer said.

The doctors' team has been asked to submit their report by September 21, when the matter will be next heard by the JJB, the lawyer said.

During the hearing of the case on July 27, the JJB had heard the arguments of counsels of "Prince" and "Bholu" and the CBI.

After hearing, the board directed a psychiatrist to give his opinion on whether it would be relevant to conduct any test which can establish whether the accused knew what he was doing when he allegedly killed the younger boy.

The report of the team of three psychiatrists from PGI Rohtak was received by the JJB and was presented to all parties during the hearing on Friday.

According to the report, the psychiatrists said that there is no scientific method or test which can shine a light on the state of mind of the accused when he committed the act five years ago.

But on the basis of reassessment of old reports and records of the accused, they can give their opinion, they contended.

Taking cognizance of the report, the JJB decided that on September 19 Bholu should be taken to PGI Rohtak for this re-assessment, and posted the matter for September 21 after the report of the assessment comes.

After the boy's murder on September 8, 2017, a bus driver was made the prime suspect in the incident and was sent to jail.

But when CBI took charge of the investigation, "Bholu", then a Class 11 student of the same school, was found allegedly to have killed the boy, and was taken in custody.

