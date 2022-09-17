Home Nation

Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

The officials said that this year Aadhaar — 12-digit unique identity number — has been made mandatory to bid for any article.

Published: 17th September 2022 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The culture ministry has put in a multi-layered mechanism in place to prevent ‘non-serious’ or ‘bogus’ bidders from participating and quoting exceptionally high prices for souvenirs in the fourth edition of e-auction of mementoes presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi starting Saturday, coinciding with his birthday.

The government targets to earn Rs 2.5 crore from the auctioning. The funds raised through the auction will contribute to Namami Gange Programme, the flagship project for the conservation and rejuvenation of Ganga.

The officials said that this year Aadhaar — 12-digit unique identity number — has been made mandatory to bid for any article.

Repeated bidding for an article by the same participant has also been prohibited. The ministry has also fixed a ceiling price for each object up for sale.

Union culture and tourism minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that the ministry is launching the auction with new norms to make the entire process transparent and only to encourage genuine buyers. 

“Last year, some enthusiastic youths quoted exceptionally high prices — 250-500 per cent of the base and even more. But in the end, they didn’t turn up. Given the scenario, therefore, to bring transparency in the process and attract genuine bidders, news norms have been introduced; uploaded on the website.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi PM Modi Birthday Namami Gange Programme
India Matters
A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Back in India after seven decades: Plane carrying eight cheetahs lands in Gwalior
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp