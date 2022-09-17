Home Nation

CBI team visits Goa hotel where Sonali Phogat had stayed

On Saturday, the team inspected the rooms at the hotel in Anjuna where both Phogat and her associates -- now arrested for their alleged role in her death -- were staying, the official said.

Published: 17th September 2022 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat.

BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat. (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

PANAJI: A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday visited the hotel at Anjuna in North Goa district where BJP leader Sonali Phogat was staying at the time of her death last month.

A senior Goa police officer said the process of transfer of the investigation into the Phogat death case to the CBI was almost over.

The CBI team which arrived in Goa on Friday has been visiting all the places related to Phogat's death, he said.

On Saturday, the team inspected the rooms at the hotel in Anjuna where both Phogat and her associates -- now arrested for their alleged role in her death -- were staying, the official said.

"The team was at the hotel for the entire day and they also questioned several staff members," he said.

Police have arrested five people including Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh in connection with the case. Both had travelled to Goa with Phogat, a former TikTok star.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Bureau of Investigation Anjuna North Goa Sonali Phogat Death
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp