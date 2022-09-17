Chips, noodles, chocolate, and ice cream packaging needs labeling of harmful elements: Experts

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Packaged foods are deadly and responsible for many health problems, it is necessary to clearly mention the quantity of harmful elements like salt, and fat sugar used in chips, noodles, chocolate, and ice cream in the packaging.

Indian Institute of Public Health, Gandhinagar (IIPHG) pointed out that More than 5.8 million Indians die every year from Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) such as cancer, diabetes, uncontrolled hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases.

Although hard to treat, many of these deadly diseases can be prevented by mentioning the harmful elements in Packaged food.

According to IIPHG Packaged foods besides being ultra-processed, are often high in harmful ingredients – sugar, salt, and bad fats. A front-of-package label (FOPL) that warns people about products high in these negative nutrients associated with the NCD burden in India, is the need of the hour Dr. Dileep Mavalankar Director, IIPHG Said India must adopt a front-of-package label (FOPL) for packaged foods that is ‘best suited for its people'

Dr. Bina Vadalia, Assistant Director, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Gujarat said. “Unhealthy diet is responsible for more deaths worldwide than any other risk factor and is a leading cause of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. India’s food and beverage industry are one of the world’s largest with a sales volume of 34 million tons.”

“Studies have shown that in Indian households, children – both urban and rural- consume very high quantities of chips, instant noodles, chocolates, and ice cream. Ultra-processed food and beverages which contain sugar, salt, and saturated fats much higher than the recommended thresholds, are making our children susceptible to NCDs at high rates. As recommended by science, we must ensure that all packaged food available in the market has cut-offs for harmful ingredients.”

Gujarat’s snack manufacturer Satyen Shah said, “The packaged food industry which is growing at a record pace in India, is ready to play a proactive role in building a healthier food system for our country. I am optimistic that a strong FOPL will help us convey nutrition information to our consumers simply and effectively.”

Kavita Sardana, Advisor, Adani Foundation, said “Adoption of an effective FOPL, preferably one that is interpretive, simple, credible, comprehensive, and likable should influence the purchase decision is a critical policy tool. If we are to safeguard the health of our youth and children, the time to fix the food system is now. FSSAI has initiated this very important process. We hope it can soon adopt a simple and interpretive FOPL that is consumer friendly and sets limits on the quantity of anti-nutrients such as salt, sugar, and fats.”

As India awaits a FOPL regulation from FSSAI, doctors and health experts have warned that doing it right would be critical. While there are several designs to choose from – Warning Labels, the Traffic Light System, Nutri-score, GDA, and Health Star Rating (HSR), research and consumer surveys indicate that Warning Labels outperform all other labels in their ability to help consumers make healthy choices.

Well-known consumer rights expert and Chief General Manager, Consumer Education and Research Centre (CERC), Anindita Mehta said “Research shows that labels which only highlight nutrients of concern, ie, warning labels, work best to safeguard public health. These types of simple-to-read food labels can result in immediate public health benefits – all the more reason why India, which accounts for 25% of the global burden of heart disease, must get it right the first time. The FOPL regulation should be made mandatory & implemented in a time-bound manner.” Ms. Anindita Mehta was a Member of the Consultative Committee of FSSAI on FOPL.

Experts emphasized a front-of-package label at a gathering in Gandhinagar, hosted by the Indian Institute of Public Health Gandhinagar. Senior government representatives, academics, public health experts, industry, and civil society members released a set of recommendations as India prepares to introduce a FOPL regulation. Emphasizing the critical role food labels can play in safeguarding crores at risk of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), experts said the FOPL should be mandatory, have ‘high-in’ style warnings, and have scientific cut-off levels for salt, sugar, and fats.

