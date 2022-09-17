Home Nation

Delhi Waqf Board recruitment irregularities: Court sends AAP MLA Amanatullah khan to 4-day custody

Published: 17th September 2022 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 08:27 PM

AAP's Amanatullah Khan

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrives at Anti-Corruption Branch office for questioning in connection with a two-year-old corruption case related to the Delhi Waqf Board. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday sent AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to four-day custody of the Anti-Corruption Branch in a case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull passed the order on a plea moved by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), which said it needed to interrogate Khan for a thorough investigation.

In its plea seeking Khan's 14-day custody, the agency claimed that five of Khan's relatives were appointed in the board, while 22 were from Okhla, which he represents.

"A person whose income is Rs 4.32 lakh is receiving cash worth Rs 4 crore.," the prosecution told the court. It also added that an ACB official was manhandled and slapped during the searches conducted on Friday.

"The entire team was manhandled and firearms were recovered," it said. The ACB had on Friday arrested Khan after conducting raids at his premises.

They said during the searches, the ACB team was allegedly attacked by Khan's relatives and others known to the Okhla MLA outside his residence. An FIR was already registered in connection with the alleged wrongdoings in the board.

According to the FIR, Khan, while working as chairman of Delhi Waqf Board, illegally recruited 32 people by violating all norms and government guidelines.

The then CEO of Delhi Waqf Board had clearly given a statement and issued a memorandum against such illegal recruitment, it said.

Further, it was alleged that as chairman of Delhi Waqf Board, Khan rented out a number of properties of the Waqf Board illegally amid allegations of corruption and favouritism, it added.

The FIR also alleged that Khan misappropriated funds of the Waqf Board comprising grants-in-aid from the Delhi government. The ACB had issued a notice to Khan on Thursday for questioning in connection with the Prevention of Corruption Act case registered in 2020. The Okhla MLA was called for questioning at 12 pm on Friday.

Earlier, the ACB had written to the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat demanding that Khan be removed as the Delhi Waqf Board chairman for allegedly hampering the probe by "bullying" witnesses in a case against him.

