Destination dream college seems farther, say CUET candidates disappointed with normalised scores

Published: 17th September 2022 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Students wait in a queue to appear in Common University Entrance Test (CUET), outside a centre, in Noida, Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The "normalisation" of marks in CUET-UG has left several aspirants disappointed as they found their marks have reduced from their original scores, making it difficult for them to get their dream college.

The results for debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG were announced on Friday.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) also clarified that the universities will prepare merit lists on basis of normalised NTA scores and not percentile or raw marks.

While the UGC chief claimed that the normalisation has been done to provide "level playing field" to all candidates, the test takers were left disappointed and termed the process "unfair".

Shrabani Singha, who scored an average of 88 percentile after normalisation, wondered if she can get admission in any of the Delhi University colleges under the current method.

"Will I get my dream college or not? Only NTA knows about this," she said.

Arya, another such student, who claims to have scored full marks in Political Science in raw score, said his percentile was reduced to 88.9 after normalisation.

"I had to appear for the exam twice because one of my exams was cancelled. I can't believe I will not be able to get into Delhi University," he said.

He added that CUET and National Testing Agency (NTA) have "shattered all his dreams."

"How unfair this process is going to be? How and also why are the normalised scores even a basis for admission. This is totally biased and unfair. I am already facing a decrease in marks by 100 due to normalisation," said Priya Yadav, a BHU aspirant.

Ritu Dahiya, seeking admission in Jamia Millia Islamia, said, "First NTA released wrong answer key.

Secondly, this normalisation leads to decreased scores.

Thirdly, only normalisation scores are gonna be accepted by universities".

"What am I supposed do with these reduced scores @DG_NTA? Just because you guys couldn't conduct an all India level exam efficiently, our entire careers are at stake!," Mishti Das, a Calcutta University aspirant, tweeted.

According to NTA, the performance of every candidate was evaluated using the "equi-percentile method".

Under this method, normalised marks of every candidate were calculated using the percentiles of each group of students in a given session across multiple days for the same subject.

"Unfair and unjust calculation in the name of "normalisation" has ruined the chances of a good college for many like me. We worked really hard. We deserve better," said Raj, a CUET candidate.

Echoing his sentiments was Pallavi Yadav, who said, "Late results, days of anxiety, technical errors in tests and finally this 'Normalisation' process which reduced my Maths marks by around 20".

After the Common University Entrance Test results were declared, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday said universities will prepare rank lists for undergraduate admissions on the basis of "normalised" scores and not percentile or "raw marks".

Kumar told PTI that the scores have been normalised to provide a level playing field for students who wrote the exam in the same subject on different days or in different shifts.

The normalisation formula using the "equi-percentile method" has been decided by a panel comprising professors from Indian Statistical Institute, IIT Delhi and Delhi University.

