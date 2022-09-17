Eight killed, many injured as bus carrying 50 people falls off bridge in Jharkhand

By Online Desk

RANCHI: At least Eight people were killed and many others injured after a bus carrying around 50 passengers fell off a bridge in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Saturday.

The accident took place when the Ranchi-bound bus coming from Giridih district broke the railing of a bridge and fell into a dry spot in Siwanne River in Tatijharia Police Station area, Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

"A total of 8 people, including 6 women and 2 men, have died in the accident which took place at Tatijharia, about 30 km from Hazaribahg, on Saturday evening, ' said Hazaribag SP Manoj Ratan Chothe.

A rescue operation is underway as some passengers are still trapped in the bus, he said.

"Two passengers died on the spot, while four others were declared dead by doctors at Sadar Hospital in Hazaribag. The fatality figures may go up as some are seriously injured. We are preparing to send them to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi for better treatment," he said.

Another passenger dies a little while later taking the toll to 7.

Sixteen persons including 14 women were injured on Saturday when the bus in which they were travelling overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, police said.

The group was going to attend a convention of self-help groups in Karahal area, addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The injured were admitted to the district hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger, said Bargawan police station's inspector Mamta Gurjar.

Damage could have been more had the bus fallen into water in the middle of the river, the officer said.

"Some passengers are still stuck in the bus and we are trying to rescue them by making an exit point with the help of gas cutters," he said.

A DSP-rank officer and three police station in-charge have been deputed to the spot to monitor the rescue operation, the SP added.

(With Inputs from PTI)

