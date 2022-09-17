Home Nation

Elgar case: Court allows accused Anand Teltumbde and others to talk on phone with kin

In a related development, two of the accused activists told the court on Friday that the prosecution had not supplied cloned copies of the electronic devices, seized from them, as directed earlier byI

Published: 17th September 2022 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Anand Teltumbde. (Express Photo | D Sampathkumar)

A file photo of Anand Teltumbde. (Express Photo | D Sampathkumar)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here has permitted activist Anand Teltumbde and five others, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case, to have a telephonic conversation with family members for three minutes.

The accused are currently in judicial custody and lodged at Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai. Their plea for making telephonic calls was allowed by special court judge Rajesh J Katariya on Friday. The details were made available on Saturday.

The accused are permitted to have a telephonic conversation with their family members for three minutes keeping the speaker on in the presence of escorts, the court said.

In a related development, two of the accused activists told the court on Friday that the prosecution had not supplied cloned copies of the electronic devices, seized from them, as directed earlier by the court.

They submitted that the matter is being delayed as copies are not supplied to them. The special public prosecutor submitted that the procedure for preparing clone copies is going on.

The court said the prosecution should ensure the clone copies are supplied to the accused persons at the earliest.

The concerned officer shall remain present before this court with information on how much time would be required for supplying the clone copies to all the accused, it said.

The court also said that medical treatment provided to the accused Vernon Gonsalves shall continue as per the medical advice from state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai and medical reports shall be filed on record.

The activist has been admitted to the hospital since September 8 where he is undergoing treatment for dengue.

Another accused activist Sudhir Dhavale has filed an application in the court, seeking action against the prison medical officer and the jail authorities for allegedly not providing medical attention to him.

An application was also filed before the court by an accused for the initiation of a contempt proceeding against prison authorities.

The court has directed the prosecution to file its say on all the pleas. The court is likely to begin hearing the discharge pleas filed by the accused on September 23.

The Elgar case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave, held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial located on the city's outskirts.

One person was killed and several others were injured in the violence. The case, in which over a dozen activists and academicians have been named accused, was initially probed by the Pune police before it was taken over by the NIA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Investigation Agency Anand Teltumbde Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp