IAF raises first squadron of indigenous Light Combat helicopters, to be commissioned next month

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first squadron of the Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) is ready to get commissioned into the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the state of Rajasthan next month. The training sorties of the helicopters at the base have begun.

The Indian Air Force will induct the first batch of 10 Make-in-India LCH at the Jodhpur-based Air Force Station in Rajasthan on October 3, in the presence of Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in March this year approved the procurement of 15 Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Limited Series Production at the cost of Rs. 3,887 Cr along with Infrastructure sanctions worth Rs. 377 Cr. Of these 5 LCH are to be inducted into the Indian Army.

Light Combat Helicopter Limited Series Production (LSP) is an indigenously designed, developed and manufactured state-of-the-art modern combat helicopter containing approx. 45% indigenous content by value which will progressively increase to more than 55% for SP Version, says the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Helicopter is powered by a twin Shakti Engine and has a range of 550 km and a maximum speed of 268 kmph. It is compatible for high-altitude deployment with the capability to take off and land at about 5000 metre (16,400 feet).

It should be noted that the IAF is yet in the process of finalising the number of LCHs to be procured. These choppers may replace the ageing Russian Mi-25 and Mi-35 attack choppers.

In June this year, the Indian Army inducted the first LCH squadron in Bengaluru. It will be moved to Eastern Command along the Line of Actual Control (LCH) next year. It has planned to induct 95 LCHs.

As per the MoD, “This helicopter is equipped with requisite agility, manoeuvrability, extended range, high altitude performance and around-the-clock, all-weather combat capability to perform roles of Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR), Destruction of Enemy Air Defence (DEAD), Counter Insurgency (CI) operations, against slow-moving aircraft and Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs), high altitude bunker busting operations, Counter Insurgency operations in jungle and urban environments and support to ground forces and would be a potent platform to meet the operational requirements of Indian Air Force & Indian Army.”

State-of-the-art technologies and systems compatible with stealth features such as reduced Visual, Aural, Radar and IR signatures and crashworthiness features for better survivability have been integrated in LCH. Several key aviation technologies like Glass Cockpit and composite airframe structures have been indigenised.

The future Series Production version will consist of further modern & indigenous systems.

Production of LCH will reduce import dependence for Combat helicopters in the country. Light Combat Helicopters are already in the import embargo list.

