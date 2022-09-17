Illegal worship places in Uttarakhand forests to be removed, survey gets underway  

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government will soon take action to remove illegal religious places and graveyards built inside forests, with the state’s forest authorities arguing that this is affecting the peace of forests and wildlife. A survey in this regard is underway while an execution plan is being prepared for the same. Speaking exclusively to this newspaper, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told that his government is aware of the mazars coming up on encroached government land. “We respect all religions, but no such act or activity will be tolerated on the holy land of Devbhoomi, which creates a scene of hatred among the citizens of this peaceful state,” Dhami said. Action will be taken as per rules to remove illegally established religious places. Principal Secretary Forest R K Sudhanshu has directed the forest authorities to check all religious places set up inside forests.