Home Nation

India, Singapore hold ministerial meeting; discuss fintech, regulatory cooperation 

During the meeting, the leaders emphasised ways of enhancing cooperation between India and Singapore in emerging and futuristic areas, the finance ministry said in a series of tweets.

Published: 17th September 2022 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

The Indian side was represented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, and commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo | Twitter, @FinMinIndia)

The Indian side was represented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, and commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo | Twitter, @FinMinIndia)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India and Singapore discussed fintech, investment opportunities and regulatory cooperation among others during a ministerial roundtable on Saturday.

The Indian side was represented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, and commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal, while the Singapore delegation was led by its Deputy Prime Minister and finance minister Lawrence Wong.

During the meeting, the leaders emphasised ways of enhancing cooperation between India and Singapore in emerging and futuristic areas, the finance ministry said in a series of tweets.

"Both sides deliberated upon a wide range of issues which inter alia included #Financial Sector Operations, #Fintech, #Regulatory Cooperation, #Investment Opportunities and Current Economic Arrangements," it said in a tweet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Singapore investment opportunities Nirmala Sitharaman Jaishankar Piyush Goyal
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp