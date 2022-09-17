Home Nation

IRCTC scam: CBI moves court seeking cancellation of bail granted to Tejashwi Yadav

"The said statements are not only scandalous but are also a clear attempt to prevent the trial from reaching its logical conclusion," the agency said in its application.

Published: 17th September 2022 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 12:08 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The CBI on Saturday moved a court here seeking the cancellation of bail granted to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel issued a notice to Yadav on the application moved by the probe agency and sought his reply by September 28.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said Yadav, in a recent press conference, attempted to subvert the process of law and thwart the entire investigation as well as the consequent trial, and "blatantly abused the liberty granted to him".

"The tone and tenor is condemnable, intimidating and unfortunate, to say the least" . The said statements are not concerned to one case alone, but form a part of the larger design of the accused.

"The said statements are not only scandalous but are also a clear attempt to prevent the trial from reaching its logical conclusion," the agency said in its application.

It added that through his statements at the conference, while Yadav issued a "direct threat to CBI officers and their families", he also issued an "indirect threat to witnesses"

"The accused has openly warned the CBI officers against carrying out the investigations, also resorting to innuendoes and threats in the process. Through such statements, the accused had indirectly and automatically threatened and attempted to influence the witnesses of the case," it said.

The agency also said the Bihar minister attempted to "portray the CBI in bad light and under the influence of political parties" by using innuendoes such as 'jamai' of a political party against it.

The application further added that Yadav also undermined "the authority of the court" through his statements used in the conference.

"Through such statements, the accused undermines the process of law, the investigation and the consequential trial and is as such an attempt to interfere with the administration of justice," it added.

The CBI said Yadav, being the son of former chief ministers of Bihar and himself the deputy CM, "is highly influential and powerful" and that his "scandalous statements" demonstrate his attempt to yield undue influence and power to prevent the case from reaching its logical conclusion.

"The accused is no common man and exercises control and influence over a large number of people, all of whom are directly and indirectly affected and impacted by the implications of such scandalous statements," it said.

The court had in October 2018 granted bail to Yadav after he appeared before it in pursuance to summons issued against him in the matter related to alleged irregularities in granting the operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI bail Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav IRCTC Scam
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp