Lalu Prasad Yadav to visit Singapore for treatment as CBI court gives nod

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In a major relief to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Special CBI court in Ranchi on Friday allowed his petition seeking the release of his passport for travelling to Singapore for treatment.

Notably, Yadav is convicted in multiple cases related to fodder scam and is currently on bail in all the five cases against him.

Yadav on September 19, filing a petition before the Special CBI Court in Ranchi, had pleaded before it to release his passport in the light of an appointment fixed with a Singapore-based doctor on September 24.

Notably, with the directions of the Jharkhand High Court, he had submitted his passport to the Special CBI Court in Ranchi.

RANCHI: In a major relief to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Special CBI court in Ranchi on Friday allowed his petition seeking the release of his passport for travelling to Singapore for treatment. Notably, Yadav is convicted in multiple cases related to fodder scam and is currently on bail in all the five cases against him. Yadav on September 19, filing a petition before the Special CBI Court in Ranchi, had pleaded before it to release his passport in the light of an appointment fixed with a Singapore-based doctor on September 24. Notably, with the directions of the Jharkhand High Court, he had submitted his passport to the Special CBI Court in Ranchi.