'Parties must behave responsibly': Bengal Speaker expresses displeasure over chaos in House

The Bengal Assembly has been witness to chaotic situations several times since the beginning of this year.

Published: 17th September 2022 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Healthcare workers sanitise the West Bengal Assembly House

Healthcare workers sanitise the West Bengal Assembly House. (File photo| Bibhash Lodh, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee Friday expressed displeasure over ruling and opposition lawmakers displaying posters inside the House to protest and said it was a violation of rules and regulations of the legislative body.

Banerjee's comment comes a day after the Assembly session witnessed chaos as legislators of the ruling TMC and opposition BJP carried posters inside the House.

"Every party has its political agenda. Just like the opposition party, the ruling party too has its agenda. But bringing posters inside the House is not allowed by its rules and regulations. Despite being told repeatedly (not to carry posters), they have been defiant," he said.

The Bengal Assembly has been witness to chaotic situations several times since the beginning of this year.

"At times I feel that I should enforce the rules and regulations strictly, but that might lead to the business of the House being hampered," he said talking to reporters.

"I feel the opposition must behave responsibly. The ruling party should behave more responsibly," the speaker added.

During the budget session in March, the TMC and BJP legislators came to blows in a shocking display of political animosity.

Both sides had engaged in fisticuffs, leading to the hospitalisation of some of the legislators after heated arguments over killings in Birbhum.

On March 22 at least four houses were set on fire and ten people were reported killed in Bagtui village in Rampurhat in the aftermath of the death of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.

