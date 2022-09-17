Home Nation

Prophet row: SC reserves order on news anchor Navika Kumar's plea seeking clubbing of FIRs

A bench of Justices M R Shah and Krishna Murari, which had earlier granted interim protection to Kumar on the FIRs, heard the submissions from all the parties and said it will pass orders.

Published: 17th September 2022 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its order on a plea filed by journalist Navika Kumar seeking clubbing of multiple FIRs lodged against her over controversial remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate moderated by her.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and Krishna Murari, which had earlier granted interim protection to Kumar on the FIRs, heard the submissions from all the parties and said it will pass orders.

"Arguments concluded. Judgement reserved," the bench said.

At the outset, senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, appearing for Kumar, submitted that all the FIRs in the Nupur Sharma case have been transferred to Delhi and sought that the complaints be clubbed and transferred her case as well.

The top court, however, said the order in Sharma's case was passed in peculiar facts and circumstances as there was threat perception and not on merit.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the Centre and submitted that the probe should go to the same state as in the case of Sharma.

The apex court on August 8 had granted interim protection from arrest to Kumar and issued notices to the Centre, West Bengal government, and others on Kumar's plea seeking quashing of proceedings initiated against her.

Sharma's remark on the Prophet during a TV debate had triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries.

The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party.

The top court had in July granted interim protection from arrest to Sharma in connection with the FIRs/complaints filed against her in several States over her remarks on the Prophet made during a TV debate show.

It had also protected her from any coercive action in the FIRs/complaints which may be registered or entertained in the future about the May 26 telecast.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Navika Kumar BJP Nupur Sharma Prophet Mohammad
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp