Rajasthan: BJP MP Sumedhanand Saraswati booked for fraud, says allegation baseless

Published: 17th September 2022 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Police here registered a fraud case against Sikar BJP MP Sumedhanand Saraswati and two others following directions from a local court.

According to police, the MP and the two others--Devendra Kumar and Ravi Shankar Gupta--allegedly posed as office-bearers of the Arya Pratinidhi Sabha while they didn't hold the posts.

The MP has termed the allegations as "baseless".

Police said complainant Jeev Vardhan Shastri has alleged that the MP made fake letter pads of the organisation and posed as its president.

"A case has been registered against three persons, including MP Sumedhanand Saraswati. As he is a public representative, the case investigation has been sent to the Crime Brach, CID," Adarsh Nagar SHO Vishnu Kumar Khatri said.

Meanwhile, Saraswati said the allegations are baseless.

The MP claimed that even at present he is holding the post of the president of the Arya Pratinidhi Sabha, and he has not done anything wrong.

The MP said his resignation was not accepted in the general body meeting of the Sabha.

