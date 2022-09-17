Home Nation

SSC row: CBI says Partha Chatterjee mastermind of school jobs scam

In its submission before the magistrate of a special court in Alipore, the CBI said over 400 unfit candidates were given jobs while the more qualified ones were deprived.

Published: 17th September 2022 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Partha Chatterjee

Partha Chatterjee (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Seeking custodial interrogation of Partha Chatterjee, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday described the former Trinamool Congress minister as the mastermind in the alleged school recruitment scam.

The central agency arrested the former member of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet on Friday and sought his custodial interrogation. The court remanded Chatterjee to CBI’s custody till September 21.

In its submission before the magistrate of a special court in Alipore, the CBI said over 400 unfit candidates were given jobs while the more qualified ones were deprived.

“He (Chatterjee) is the mastermind of the scam. There was a nexus involving high-level officers of the education department. There are many other top-level officers involved in the recruitment scam which was masterminded by Chatterjee,’’ the CBI lawyer said.

On Thursday, the CBI, which is probing the irregularities in the recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff through the School Service Commission, arrested the former chairman of the Board of Secondary Education, Kalyanmoy Ganguly, in connection with the scam.

Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in July. Following the arrest, Rs 49.8 crore in cash was recovered from the apartments of his close aide Arpita. Chatterjee was taken to the CBI’s Nizam Palace office from the court.

“We need to examine him thoroughly and cross-check with him the statements of Ganguly,’’ said an officer.

TMC STRONGMAN’S DAUGHTER QUESTIONED

KOLKATA: In the alleged cattle smuggling case, a CBI team visited arrested TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal home on Friday and interrogated his daughter Sukanya.

“We interrogated Sukanya as she is the stakeholder of a rice mill which is suspected to be the proceeds of the alleged cattle smuggling. She however failed to come with satisfactory answers,’’ said a CBI officer

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Partha Chatterjee CBI Trinamool SSC Scam
India Matters
A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Back in India after seven decades: Plane carrying eight cheetahs lands in Gwalior
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp