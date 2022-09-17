Swachchata League to make cities free of garbage to conclude on Saturday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ara Yoddhas, Benarasi Warriors, Barbati Bacons, Green Guardians of Gandhinagar, Navi Mumbai ECO Knights, Chandigarh Challengers, Incredible Swachh Indoris are not sporting teams. They are teams formed to participate in the Indian Swachhata League (ISL), a massive campaign to keep cities garbage free.

Under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the ISL is being organised on Saturday. Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri declared the League open on September 9.

More than 1,800 cities have registered for the initiative including 47 cities with more than a million population.

The top three states with maximum participation based on a percentage of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) participating in the league are Odisha (100 per cent), Assam (99 per cent) and Chhattisgarh (97 per cent).

The unique competition led by youth will see some noted celebrities like cricketer Venkatesh Iyer batting for Incredible Indoris, noted singer and Padma awardee Shankar Mahadevan playing for Navi Mumbai ECO Knights, MP and actress Kirron Kher, Singer B Praak, Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra supporting Chandigarh Challengers to rally for clean beaches, hills and tourist spots.

Local political representatives, ministers, MPs, MLA, mayors and councilors are also engaging to increase mobilisation. The city teams will be competing to clean locations near monuments, tourist attractions and beaches with a heavy footfall.

