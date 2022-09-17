Home Nation

UIDAI to encourage people to update their Aadhaar biometrics every 10 years: Official

Once a person is over a certain age, say 70 years, then the updation of their biometrics, demographics, etc will not be required, an official said.

Published: 17th September 2022 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Aadhaar Card

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aadhaar custodian UIDAI will encourage people to voluntarily update their biometric data every 10 years, according to official sources.

At present, children after the age of 5 and 15 years are required to update their biometrics for Aadhaar.

"UIDAI will encourage people to update their biometrics, demographics etc once in 10 years. Over time, it will push people to update Aadhaar. Once a person is over a certain age, say 70 years, then it will not be required," one of the officials said.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has enrolled almost all adults in the country, barring a small percentage of people in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Ladakh.

"Enrolment started late in Meghalaya because of the NRC (National Register of Citizens) issue. In Nagaland and Ladakh, some of the remote areas are left to be covered. Aadhaar saturation level among adult residents is now near universal and overall saturation level is 93.65 per cent. Total fresh enrolment in August was only 24.2 lakh," the official added.

UIDAI has more than 50,000 enrolment centres and is in the process of onboarding 1.5 lakh postmen who will initially update mobile numbers and addresses of Aadhaar holders.

It is now in talks with states to bring group-oriented welfare schemes on its platform as it will help de-duplication of beneficiaries, prevent leakages of funds and save public money.

The official said even the aviation ministry's DigiYatra, which aims to make journeys for travellers paperless, will be linked to Aadhaar for verification of travellers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aadhaar UIDAI biometric data
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp