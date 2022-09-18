Home Nation

All 27 gates of Maharashtra's Jayakwadi dam lifted for water discharge after rains

Due to rainfall in the upper areas of the dam and continuous inflow into it, water was being discharged from all its 27 gates.

Published: 18th September 2022 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Rains,

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: All 27 gates of the Jayakwadi dam in Aurangabad have been lifted to release water in the wake of heavy rains in neighbouring areas of Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

The water discharge from Jayakwadi dam, which supplies water to Aurangabad, Jalna, and other neighbouring areas, has now crossed one lakh cubic foot per second (cusec), the official from the irrigation department said.

Due to rainfall in the upper areas of the dam and continuous inflow into it, water was being discharged from all its 27 gates, the official said.

The dam is filled up to 96.86 per cent of its total storage capacity and has a water inflow of 93,771 cusecs, a report from the irrigation department said.

Hence, to maintain the level, water is being discharged at 1,08,968 cusec, it said.

Its gates 1 to 9 have been lifted to a height of 3.5 feet and gates 10 to 27 up to four feet, the report said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jayakwadi dam Aurangabad Maharashtra rains
India Matters
Vinesh Phogat. (Photo | PTI)
We are athletes, not robots: Vinesh Phogat lashes out at critics on social media.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with party workers after being stopped during their march towards UP Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow. Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Samajwadi Party's march towards UP Assembly stopped midway
Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Deo with senior police officers addresses a press conference after objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly posted on social media. | PTI
Chandigarh varsity students end stir after assurance from officials; holidays till Sept 25
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Governor shares with media video clip of 2019 heckling incident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp