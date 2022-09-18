Home Nation

Case against BJP chief of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu for house trespass, vandalism

A case has been registered against Deepesh Tandel and party worker Mahesh Tandel for allegedly damaging the wall of a public toilet at the premises in Daman.

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DAMAN: An offence has been registered against the president of the BJP's unit in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) and Daman and Diu and a party worker for alleged house trespass and vandalism, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint lodged by a shopkeeper at a commercial building, a case has been registered against the Union Territory's BJP chief Deepesh Tandel and party worker Mahesh Tandel for allegedly damaging the wall of a public toilet at the premises in Daman, an official said.

In his complaint, Kundan Par, a shopkeeper, has alleged that the building of Ashok Dhanwani Hospital in Dilip Nagar Extension in the city was rented out for commercial purposes in 2014 after the hospital was shifted elsewhere, the official from Nani Daman police station said.

Par has rented a unit in the building where he makes rubber stamps, etc.

After the building owner's death in 2015, he paid the rent to the owner's sister, the complaint stated.

Some time ago, the BJP's UT president Deepesh Tandel and party worker Mahesh Tandel came to the building and switched off the main power, claiming that he has purchased the property, the complainant alleged.

When shopkeepers in the building asked Deepesh Tandel to furnish documents to prove ownership, he refused.

The duo later brought some people and started harassing shopkeepers by vandalising the toilet and other properties, Par claimed.

Charges under sections 451 (house trespass to commit an offence), 427 (mischief causing damage) and other relevant provisions of the IPC have been included in the FIR, and a probe is underway, the official said.

