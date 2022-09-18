Home Nation

Chhattisgarh Congress passes resolution to appoint Rahul as party's national president

Chhattisgarh Congress president Mohan Markam, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, AICC general secretary P L Punia, and state ministers were present in the meeting held at Rajiv Bhawan.

Published: 18th September 2022 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the launch of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. (Photo | PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the launch of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) on Sunday passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the party's national president, Congress leaders said.

The resolution was passed in a meeting of 310 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates (who will vote in party's presidential election) from Chhattisgarh chaired by Hussain Dalwai, state Congress communication wing head Sushil Anand Shukla said.

In June this year, the CPCC had passed a similar resolution that Rahul Gandhi should become the party president.

The Congress had last month said the election for its president would be held on October 17.

The result will be declared on October 19.

If only one candidate is left in the fray after the withdrawal of nominations, the name of the president will be declared on October 8 itself, the party said.

The Congress last saw a contest for the post in November 2000.

ALSO READ | Congress president or not, Rahul will always have a 'pre-eminent place' in party: P Chidambaram

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed Dalwai as the election officer for the Chhattisgarh unit.

Chhattisgarh Congress president Mohan Markam, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, AICC general secretary P L Punia, and state ministers were present in the meeting held at Rajiv Bhawan, the ruling party's state office.

Talking to reporters, CM Baghel said he had moved the resolution for appointing Rahul Gandhi as the party's president, which was seconded by PCC chief Mohan Markam, state Assembly Speaker Charan Das Mahant, ministers TS Singh Deo, Shivkumar Dahariya and Premsai Singh Tekam.

ALSO READ | 'Made my decision, will answer if I don't stand for polls': Rahul on being Congress chief again

To a query, Baghel said, "The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee today passed the resolution (to make Rahul Gandhi president) and the party's Rajasthan unit has also done this. If similar resolutions are passed in other states, then Rahul ji should rethink over it as the party's presidential election is nearing. Keeping in view the sentiments of all party workers, I think Rahul ji will agree (to become party chief)," he said.

Baghel said he and others also seconded another resolution moved by the PCC chief to authorise the Congress president to appoint the party's state chief and other office-bearers.

Both the resolutions were passed in the meeting, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress chief Chhattisgarh Congress
India Matters
Vinesh Phogat. (Photo | PTI)
We are athletes, not robots: Vinesh Phogat lashes out at critics on social media.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with party workers after being stopped during their march towards UP Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow. Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Samajwadi Party's march towards UP Assembly stopped midway
Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Deo with senior police officers addresses a press conference after objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly posted on social media. | PTI
Chandigarh varsity students end stir after assurance from officials; holidays till Sept 25
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Governor shares with media video clip of 2019 heckling incident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp