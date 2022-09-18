Home Nation

Lakhimpur Kheri: Woman dies of injuries sustained in sexual assault bid

The woman died on Friday at her home in the Bhira area, around 50 km from the district headquarters on the way to Dudhwa National Park.

Published: 18th September 2022 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Lawyers display a placard to condemn the gang-rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo| AFP)

Representational Image. (File | AFP)

By PTI

LAKHIMPUR KHERI: A 20-year-old woman who was allegedly attacked by two youths with sharp-edged weapons during a sexual assault attempt succumbed to her injuries here, police said on Saturday.

The woman died on Friday at her home in the Bhira area, around 50 km from the district headquarters on the way to Dudhwa National Park.

The victim's family members performed her last rites on Saturday evening in their village amidst heavy police presence, officials said.

Her autopsy report is awaited.

Police have added the charge of culpable homicide but not amounting to murder to the original FIR, which was filed after the incident.

A police outpost in-charge has also been suspended for not heeding to the family's complaint, in which they had alleged that the woman was sexually assaulted.

The two accused have been arrested, Kheri police said in a press statement on Saturday.

Police said they came to know about a "distortion" in the FIR after a video of her family members alleging it surfaced on social media.

Following it, the outpost in-charge was suspended, police said.

They said the investigation into the case has been assigned to Additional Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh.

The heavy police force was deployed in the woman's village after her relatives and locals staged a protest demanding swift justice.

ASP Arun Kumar Singh, DSP Rejesh Kumar and others rushed to the village and pacified the protesters, assuring them of effective action.

Authorities after hectic negotiations persuaded the family to allow the body to be taken for a post-mortem examination, police said.

Further action will be taken after the post-mortem report arrives, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sexual Harassment Crimes Against Women Dudhwa National Park
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp