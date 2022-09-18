Home Nation

Legal aid work is neglected in country: CJI U U Lalit

"I have been associated with legal aid work for a year-and-a-half, I don't mean to complain or show disrespect, but legal aid in this country is neglected", CJI Lalit said.

Published: 18th September 2022 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 12:01 AM   |  A+A-

CJI Uday Umesh Lalit, UU Lalit

CJI Uday Umesh Lalit (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Legal aid work in the country is neglected, Chief Justice UU Lalit said on Saturday and urged law students to devote time to providing such services.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony at the National Law University in Odisha's Cuttack, the CJI said apart from passion, there must be compassion for fellow human beings and countrymen.

"I have been associated with legal aid work for a year-and-a-half, I don't mean to complain or show disrespect, but legal aid in this country is neglected. Think of it to some extent and devote some time to it. Think of it with compassion, it will guide you to give back to society. In your new pursuits, dimensions, with the honour that society will now bestow," CJI Lalit said.

Justice D Y Chandrachud said the law seeks to displace tyranny with accountability.

 "The law challenges arbitrariness with a culture for respect of rights. The law in that sense is a very vital element in our society because our society can survive and be stable so long as the law encourages inclusion and plurality. When we respect the fact that each of us has differing views and we respect those views," Justice Chandrachud said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Legal aid work Chief Justice UU Lalit
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp