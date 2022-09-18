Home Nation

Protest at Punjab university after leaked videos of women students surface on social media

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Students of a private university in Punjab's Mohali held a protest on the campus after videos of several women students were posted on social media, police said Sunday.

The protest was held on the university campus located at Ludhiana-Chandigarh road past midnight.

The woman student who was involved in sharing the videos online has been apprehended.

She had made videos of some women students and sent those to a youth in Shimla who allegedly uploaded those on social media, they said.

Police said an investigation into the matter was underway.

Punjab Minister for School Education Harjot Singh Bains asked the students of the university to stay calm and assured them that the guilty will not be spared.

"It is a sensitive matter and concerns the dignity of our sisters and daughters. We all, including the media, should be very cautious. It is also a test of ours as a society," Bains said in a tweet.

