Home Nation

16-year-old Dalit girl who was gang-raped, set ablaze in UP's Pilibhit dies 12 days later

The two accused, Rajveer (19) and Tarachand alias Tarun Kumar (25), who raped and then set the teenager on fire were arrested and sent to jail.

Published: 19th September 2022 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Abuse, Assault

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Online Desk

A minor Dalit girl who was allegedly gang-raped and set ablaze by two men in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district on September 7 succumbed to her injuries today, according to media reports.

Earlier this month, two men gang-raped the sixteen-year-old in Kunwarpur village of the district. The accused then reportedly poured diesel on her and set her on fire.

The victim had been battling for her life at a hospital in Lucknow for the past 12 days, as per media reports.

The two accused, Rajveer (19) and Tarachand alias Tarun Kumar (25), were arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Schedule Castes/Schedule Tribes Act, and sent to jail, as reported by The Quint.

The deceased girl’s body will be handed over to her family following post-mortem formalities.

On Saturday, the body of a 15-year-old Dalit girl was recovered near a railway line in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun. A case of murder and rape along with sections of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) was lodged against the accused who was arrested a day later.

Last week, two Dalit sisters were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field located about a kilometre away from their house in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. The post-mortem reports confirmed that they were raped and strangulated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pilibhit Uttar Pradesh Crime gang rape dalit girl dalit girl rape Caste Atrocities POCSCO Act
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp