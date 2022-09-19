Bicycle skills a must for peons’ job in Chhattisgarh 

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (PSC) is for the first time holding an examination to recruit peons. The exam, to be held on September 25, will consist of a written test of 150 marks in the first stage. Also, an essential criterion is that every candidate must know how to ride a bicycle.

With this selection process, the state government agency is going beyond its usual exercise to hold competitive examinations for the selection of eligible candidates for various civil services and departmental posts. The exam to fill peon’s posts will consist of multiple-choice questions with negative marking.

The number of candidates selected for the second phase will be five times the vacancy. They will have to appear in another assessment test comprising composition writing carrying 50 marks. Also, all the applicants should be registered with the employment exchange.

According to the PSC, over 2.25 lakh youths have filled up the forms for the 91 advertised posts, for which the eligible educational qualification is Class 8. For assessing the cycling skills, no trials will be conducted, and the candidates who clear the written examination will have to give an undertaking that they know to ride a bicycle.

Out of the 91 advertised posts, 80 are meant for the general administration department while the remaining candidates will be selected for the PSC office. “There will be an objective type and written examination but there won’t be any physical evaluation to judge the cycling skill of the candidates,” said J K Dhruv, secretary, Chhattisgarh PSC. The objective type questions will test the knowledge of the candidates on general awareness about India and Chhattisgarh.

