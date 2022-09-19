Home Nation

BJP using government machinery for party work: Nagaland's Rising People's Party

The RPP said that, as per the letter, Health Minister Pangnyu Phom and the BJP state unit directed the principal director of the department to issue this direction.

Published: 19th September 2022 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Opposition in Nagaland, the Rising People’s Party (RPP) accused BJP of using government machinery for party work in election-bound Nagaland.

The Health Department has written to all chief medical officers/medical superintendents in the state seeking medical assistance for the BJP’s Seva Pakhwada teams for the conduct of medical camps from September 19 to October 1, 2022.

“As directed by the Honourable Minister, Health & Family Welfare Nagaland, I am to attach herewith a letter received from the Bharatiya Janata Party Nagaland Head office Kohima dated 17th September 2022 (copy enclosed) for conducting medical camps across the districts of Nagaland…Therefore, you are requested to cooperate with the Seva Pakhwada team if they require assistance for the Medical Camp in your respective districts. This is for kind information and necessary action,” the letter, dated September 17 and issued by Principal Director of Health and Family Welfare Nagaland Dr K Vikato Kinimi, reads.

The letter drew the attention of the opposition Rising People’s Party (RPP) which said "there is a limit to everything." The opposition has asked the government to revoke the order within three days or face agitation.

The RPP said that, as per the letter, Health Minister Pangnyu Phom and the BJP state unit directed the principal director of the department to issue this direction.

"The RPP reminds the Hon’ble Minister and BJP Nagaland that this order is illegal and unconstitutional. The H&FW Department is not an extension of the BJP party apparatus nor are the CMOs/MS/employees of the health department party karyakartas that the BJP can give directions or utilise the department's service at will," the RPP said in a statement.

The opposition also said the BJP was free to organise a medical camp using its own resources by hiring doctors or approaching charitable bodies such as Lion’s Club and Rotary Club.

The RPP asked Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to “note the outrageous and condemnable manoeuvring of his own cabinet colleagues and alliance partners, which apart from undermining his own authority also portrays the picture that the CM is now a mute spectator with no real authority.”

The Health Minister was not available for comment. BJP state president and minister Temjen Imna Along did not respond to the query.

The BJP is a key component of the state’s ruling coalition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rising People’s Party RPP BJP Seva Pakhwada Pangnyu Phom
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp