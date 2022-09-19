BJP using government machinery for party work: Nagaland's Rising People's Party

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Opposition in Nagaland, the Rising People’s Party (RPP) accused BJP of using government machinery for party work in election-bound Nagaland.

The Health Department has written to all chief medical officers/medical superintendents in the state seeking medical assistance for the BJP’s Seva Pakhwada teams for the conduct of medical camps from September 19 to October 1, 2022.

“As directed by the Honourable Minister, Health & Family Welfare Nagaland, I am to attach herewith a letter received from the Bharatiya Janata Party Nagaland Head office Kohima dated 17th September 2022 (copy enclosed) for conducting medical camps across the districts of Nagaland…Therefore, you are requested to cooperate with the Seva Pakhwada team if they require assistance for the Medical Camp in your respective districts. This is for kind information and necessary action,” the letter, dated September 17 and issued by Principal Director of Health and Family Welfare Nagaland Dr K Vikato Kinimi, reads.

The letter drew the attention of the opposition Rising People’s Party (RPP) which said "there is a limit to everything." The opposition has asked the government to revoke the order within three days or face agitation.

The RPP said that, as per the letter, Health Minister Pangnyu Phom and the BJP state unit directed the principal director of the department to issue this direction.

"The RPP reminds the Hon’ble Minister and BJP Nagaland that this order is illegal and unconstitutional. The H&FW Department is not an extension of the BJP party apparatus nor are the CMOs/MS/employees of the health department party karyakartas that the BJP can give directions or utilise the department's service at will," the RPP said in a statement.

The opposition also said the BJP was free to organise a medical camp using its own resources by hiring doctors or approaching charitable bodies such as Lion’s Club and Rotary Club.

The RPP asked Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to “note the outrageous and condemnable manoeuvring of his own cabinet colleagues and alliance partners, which apart from undermining his own authority also portrays the picture that the CM is now a mute spectator with no real authority.”

The Health Minister was not available for comment. BJP state president and minister Temjen Imna Along did not respond to the query.

The BJP is a key component of the state’s ruling coalition.

GUWAHATI: The Opposition in Nagaland, the Rising People’s Party (RPP) accused BJP of using government machinery for party work in election-bound Nagaland. The Health Department has written to all chief medical officers/medical superintendents in the state seeking medical assistance for the BJP’s Seva Pakhwada teams for the conduct of medical camps from September 19 to October 1, 2022. “As directed by the Honourable Minister, Health & Family Welfare Nagaland, I am to attach herewith a letter received from the Bharatiya Janata Party Nagaland Head office Kohima dated 17th September 2022 (copy enclosed) for conducting medical camps across the districts of Nagaland…Therefore, you are requested to cooperate with the Seva Pakhwada team if they require assistance for the Medical Camp in your respective districts. This is for kind information and necessary action,” the letter, dated September 17 and issued by Principal Director of Health and Family Welfare Nagaland Dr K Vikato Kinimi, reads. The letter drew the attention of the opposition Rising People’s Party (RPP) which said "there is a limit to everything." The opposition has asked the government to revoke the order within three days or face agitation. The RPP said that, as per the letter, Health Minister Pangnyu Phom and the BJP state unit directed the principal director of the department to issue this direction. "The RPP reminds the Hon’ble Minister and BJP Nagaland that this order is illegal and unconstitutional. The H&FW Department is not an extension of the BJP party apparatus nor are the CMOs/MS/employees of the health department party karyakartas that the BJP can give directions or utilise the department's service at will," the RPP said in a statement. The opposition also said the BJP was free to organise a medical camp using its own resources by hiring doctors or approaching charitable bodies such as Lion’s Club and Rotary Club. The RPP asked Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to “note the outrageous and condemnable manoeuvring of his own cabinet colleagues and alliance partners, which apart from undermining his own authority also portrays the picture that the CM is now a mute spectator with no real authority.” The Health Minister was not available for comment. BJP state president and minister Temjen Imna Along did not respond to the query. The BJP is a key component of the state’s ruling coalition.