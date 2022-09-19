Home Nation

CM Yogi exudes confidence ahead of Monsoon session, says will respond to opposition's questions

"People of the state have a lot of expectations from this session. Our govt will be discussing several issues like floods. We'll answer the opposition's questions during this Monsoon session," he said

Published: 19th September 2022 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: With the monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly starting today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath noted the expectations of the masses of the state and said that they would be answering the opposition's questions and discussing several issues including floods.

"The monsoon session UP Legislative Assembly is starting today. People of the state have a lot of expectations from this session. Our govt will be discussing several issues like floods. We'll answer the opposition's questions during this Monsoon session," said CM Yogi.

He also took a jibe at the Samajwadi Party for disrupting law and order during the protests.

"There is no harm if any party asks their questions in a democratic way. Samajwadi Party should take permission for any procession which should not harm anyone. Following law & order is too much of an expectation from Samajwadi Party leaders," he added. His remarks came while addressing a media briefing ahead of the monsoon session.

CM Yogi also attended the three-day 'Health Camp' inaugural programme organised for the MLAs in the Vidhan Bhawan complex.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and other leaders and workers of the party began their march to the State Assembly, from their party office, against the Yogi government.

"They hadn't taken permission. Still, they were assigned a designated route which wouldn't have caused traffic congestion. They refused to take that. We've no option but to stop them here. If they take the designated route, there won't be a problem," said Joint Commissioner Police (Law & Order), Piyush Mordia. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath Monsoon session
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp