Doctor booked for tying stray dog to car, dragging it along road in Rajasthan

By PTI

JODHPUR: A renowned plastic surgeon of a Rajasthan government hospital was booked for allegedly tying a stray dog to his car and dragging it along the road here on Sunday, police said.

In a video, which has gone viral, the dog could be seen struggling to match the pace of the vehicle.

The dog suffered a fracture in one leg, while its another leg has injury marks. It also sustained bruises on the neck, said a caretaker at Dog Home Foundation.

Station House Officer of Shasri Nagar Jogendra Singh said a case has been registered against doctor Rajneesh Galwa under section 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the Indian Penal Code and section 11 (treating animals cruelly) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals act.

Calls to Galwa did not elicit any response.

Principal and Controller of S N Medical College Dilip Kachawaha said that a show cause notice has been issued to the accused seeking his reply in 24 hours.

According to the purported video, while the doctor drove the car insensibly, some commuters filmed his cruel act and made him halt the vehicle and got the dog released.

The caretaker of the shelter home alleged that police initially were reluctant to cooperate in the matter.

"Police unnecessarily took the ambulance to the police station and kept it there for over an hour despite our request to release it so that the injured dog is treated. The police acted under the influence of the doctor and an FIR was lodged only after two hours," he alleged.

