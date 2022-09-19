Home Nation

Former CM Amarinder Singh joins BJP; merges his newly-launched party Punjab Lok Congress

Singh's son Raninder Singh, daughter Jai Inder Kaur, and Congress leader and deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly Ajaib Singh Bhatti have also joined the BJP.

Published: 19th September 2022 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Capt Amarinder Singh joins BJP

Capt Amarinder Singh joins the BJP in the presence of union ministers Narender Singh Tomar (L) and Kiran Rijiju (R) at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Punjab chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Monday along with his son Raninder Singh and daughter Jai Inder Kaur and supporters in the presence of senior leaders of the ruling party.

Former Congress leader and deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly Ajaib Singh Bhatti has also joined the BJP.

Singh (80) has also merged his newly formed Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Singh had floated the PLC last year after quitting the Congress following his unceremonious exit as chief minister, but his party failed to win any seat in the state assembly polls.

Singh had lost from his home turf of Patiala Urban.

The PLC contested the elections in alliance with the BJP and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Singh's wife Preneet Kaur is the Lok Sabha MP of the Congress from the Patiala seat.

The BJP is seeking to strengthen its base in Punjab through this merger.

Singh had recently returned from London following a spinal surgery, and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

After his meeting with Shah on September 12, Singh said he held a very productive discussion on various issues related to national security, rising cases of narco-terrorism in Punjab and the future roadmap for the state's overall holistic development.

The two-time former chief minister is the scion of the erstwhile Patiala royal family.

(With online desk inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Lok Congress Amarinder Singh BJP Punjab
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp