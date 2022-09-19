Home Nation

Former Punjab CM Amarinder meets Nadda, likely to join BJP today

Published: 19th September 2022 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 01:19 PM

Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh meets BJP National president JP Nadda in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh met the BJP National president JP Nadda in Delhi on Monday. He will join BJP in Delhi today in presence of its senior leaders.

Singh will join the BJP in the presence of its senior leaders in Delhi on Monday, PLC spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal had said. Details of the meeting were not immediately available.

The 80-year-old Singh will also merge his newly formed Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) with the BJP. Singh had floated the PLC last year after quitting Congress following his unceremonious exit as chief minister. The PLC contested the elections in alliance with the BJP and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyuk).

However, none of its candidates could register a win, with Singh himself losing from his home turf of Patiala Urban.

The former Punjab chief minister recently returned from London following spinal surgery and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

After his meeting with Shah on September 12, Singh said he held a very productive discussion on various issues related to national security, rising cases of narco-terrorism in Punjab and the future roadmap for the state's overall holistic development.

The two-time former chief minister is the scion of the erstwhile Patiala royal family.

(With inputs from agencies)

