Home Nation

'India-Australia Economic Cooperation to drive bilateral trade'

Since the reopening of borders from December 2021 to July 22nd 2022, over 2,60,000 student visa holders have arrived in Australia out of which 1,29,000 visa holders are from India.

Published: 19th September 2022 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Handshake

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India- Australia bilateral trade will improve after the implementation of the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), said Abdul Ekram, Trade and Investment Commissioner of South Asia. The interim ECTA signed in April was yet to be ratified by the Australian Parliament.

Speaking with TNIE, he said the deal will help the India pharmaceutical companies in India by easing their supply chain and providing food and Agri industries in Australia access to the Indian markets.

“Australian lobsters, lentils, avocados, and grains will have tariff reduction as the result of this deal. It will also bring down the cost of medical devices and Australian wine in India,” he said.  

As part of the India - Australia Business Exchange Mission, delegates from more than 100 Australian companies are visiting major cities in India, including Chennai, Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru to explore manufacturing, and export opportunities and to stabilize the supply chain, in the context of geopolitics with China. The meeting will focus on five sectors namely – International Education, Digital Health, Critical minerals Infrastructure, and Food and Agriculture from September 26 to 30.

He was interacting with TNIE at the Study Australia Roadshow organized by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission, a Government agency, to provide information for students and teachers to interact with representatives from top universities and government officials about courses, visas and scholarships.

Abdul Ekram said since the reopening of borders from December 2021 to July 22, 2022, over 2,60,000 student visa holders have arrived in Australia out of which 1,29,000 visa holders are from India. 27,681 students have commenced their education this April and it has surpassed the pre-covid levels, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ECTA Abdul Ekram India Australia ties
India Matters
Vinesh Phogat. (Photo | PTI)
We are athletes, not robots: Vinesh Phogat lashes out at critics on social media.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with party workers after being stopped during their march towards UP Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow. Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Samajwadi Party's march towards UP Assembly stopped midway
Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Deo with senior police officers addresses a press conference after objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly posted on social media. | PTI
Chandigarh varsity students end stir after assurance from officials; holidays till Sept 25
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Governor shares with media video clip of 2019 heckling incident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp