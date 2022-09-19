Home Nation

Jharkhand Assembly session to discuss domicile policy

The 1932-khatiyan-based domicile policy has drawn flak from within the ruling alliance.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi on Friday | PTI

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  In a bid to ensure that the proposals of making the domicile policy based on the 1932-khatiyan, and giving 27 per cent reservation to the OBC are passed in the Assembly, the ruling alliance in Jharkhand is likely to call another special session before Dussehra.

The party wants to ensure that the proposals passed in the Cabinet become laws as soon, a senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader said, requesting anonymity. He added that the state government has also directed its MLAs to put across their points in the House along with the last survey reports.

State Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Bandhu Tirkey and JMM General Secretary Vinod Pandey have also demanded a session for the MLAs to express their views. “The legislators will come to the Assembly and express their views so that a decision can be taken,” said Tirkey.

Meanwhile, the 1932-khatiyan-based domicile policy has drawn flak from within the ruling alliance. Congress MLA Poornima Neeraj Singh has called it injurious to the state, saying that it will lead to chaos in the state.

State CWC president and MP Geeta Koda also demanded immediate reconsideration of the proposal and said that the final survey settlement of Jharkhand should be made the basis for defining domicile policy in the state.

Six get notices for objecting to domicile policy proposal
Six people have been issued notices by Sadar sub-divisional magistrate in Ranchi for allegedly making attempts to disturb peace after they objected to the 1932-khatiyan based domicile policy in Jharkhand. They have been asked to appear before the court in Ranchi on Monday with a bond of Rs 50,000 and two securities of the same amount.

“We are against the proposal. Our forefathers have been living here for 70-80 years and you cannot debar us from Jharkhand just by implementing a law. It is an attempt to create fear among people like us, who took birth here,” said Ram Kumar Yadav, who is among those who were issued notices. Similar attempts were made in 2002, and several lives were lost due to the violence that erupted after the move, he added.

Cong demands reconsideration
State CWC president and MP Geeta Koda demanded reconsideration of the proposal, and said that the final survey settlement of Jharkhand should be made the basis for defining domicile policy in the state. Congress MLA Poornima Neeraj Singh has called it injurious to the state, saying that it will lead to chaos in the state.

