Leopard kills three-year-old girl in Uttarakhand

The woman was walking with her husband in the courtyard of her house when the incident happened.

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  A leopard snatched a 3-year-old girl from her mother and ran towards the forest. Hours later, the mutilated body of the girl was recovered from the forest in Berinag in Pithoragarh district on Saturday. The woman was walking with her husband in the courtyard of her house when the incident happened.

The principal conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden of the state Dr Sameer Sinha has directed all divisional forest officials to increase surveillance in their areas. Dr Sinha said, “As per the directions by the CM, the officials immediately reached the house of the deceased. The officials also set up two cages there and gave some compensation amount to the family members of the deceased girl.”

At least 37 people have lost their lives in human-wildlife conflict since the beginning of this year. Also, 115 people have been injured in various attacks by leopards, elephants, tigers, bears, snakes and wild boars in the state.

