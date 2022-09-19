Home Nation

Ranchi Diary: CM Soren may approach Supreme Court to end uncertainty

Party functionaries also said that Soren, during his one day visit to Delhi on September 16, met some of the prominent legal experts, including Kapil Sibal and P Chidambaram, to discuss the issue.

Published: 19th September 2022 07:45 AM

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

In an order to clear suspense over his Assembly membership, Chief Minister Hemant Soren is likely to approach Supreme Court in a day or two seeking a copy of the opinion sent by Election Commission to Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais regarding the allegations made on him in the office-of-profit case against him. Soren on September 15 had also met the Governor seeking a copy of the same but it was not provided to him even after two weeks. Party functionaries also said that Soren, during his one day visit to Delhi on September 16, met some of the prominent legal experts, including Kapil Sibal and P Chidambaram, to discuss the issue.

New sports policy launched in state
A CM Hemant Soren has introduced the new Sports Policy - 2022, which aims to remove obstacles from sports people’s paths to success at national and international competitions. The last five-year policy framework in Jharkhand was created in 2007, hence the sports policy is the second one of its kind. The policy aims to establish the first sports digital database in the nation for all state players, establish a sports university, provide accommodations for athletes in employment and educational institutions, and directly hire state athletes for positions in the second, third, and fourth grades of the state government. 

‘1932-khatiyan policy harmful’
Many of the leaders within the alliance parties have begun raising their voices in opposition to the decision as the state government passed the domicile issue based on 1932 Khatiyan during the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The 1932 Khatian-based domicile policy proposal has been dubbed harmful to the state by Congress MLA Poornima Neeraj Singh, who claims it will cause the state to burn once more. Singh contends that the government need to make an effort to accommodate the needs of all social groups. Geeta Koda, an MP and the working president of the state congress, said that the policy is unacceptable.

Our correspondent in Jharkhand mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

